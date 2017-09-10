College Football: Badgers drop to No. 10 in top 25 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

College Football: Badgers drop to No. 10 in top 25

MADISON (AP) -

Despite a perfect (2-0) start, the Wisconsin Badgers dropped from No. 9 to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 poll heading into week three.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
                                                Record        Pts    Pvs
  1.  Alabama  (58)                  2-0      1,522      1
  2.  Oklahoma  (2)                  2-0      1,447      5
  3.  Clemson  (1)                    2-0      1,380      3
  4.  Southern  Cal                  2-0      1,324      6
  5.  Penn  St.                          2-0      1,299      4
  6.  Washington                      2-0      1,124      7
  7.  Michigan                          2-0      1,107      8
  8.  Ohio  St.                          1-1      1,003      2
  9.  Oklahoma  St.                  2-0      1,002    11
10.  Wisconsin                        2-0          993      9
11.  Florida  St.                    0-1          944    10
12.  LSU                                    2-0          935    12
13.  Georgia                            2-0          882    15
14.  Louisville                      2-0          658    17
15.  Auburn                              1-1          591    13
16.  Virginia  Tech                2-0          559    18
17.  Miami                                1-0          542    16
18.  Kansas  St.                      2-0          475    19
19.  Stanford                          1-1          364    14
20.  TCU                                    2-0          352    23
21.  Washington  St.              2-0          233    20
22.  South  Florida                2-0          188    21
23.  Tennessee                        2-0          159    25
24.  Florida                            0-1          146    22
25.  UCLA                                  2-0          119      -
   Others receiving votes: Utah 101, South Carolina 72, Colorado 66, West Virginia 63, Oregon 61, Maryland 42, Notre Dame 31, San Diego St. 16, Houston 10, Mississippi St. 3, Boise St. 3, Texas Tech 2, Iowa 2, California 2, Vanderbilt 2, Michigan St. 1.
 

