Madison-area electrical linemen on their way to Florida

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
MADISON (WKOW) -- The early-morning start Sunday was only the beginning what may be a very long-term assignment for some MGE workers as they head to Florida to help with downed lines from Hurricane Irma. 

Madison Gas and Electric spokesman Steve Schultz says ten line techs and one supervisor left Madison this morning to assist with power restoration that's sure to result from storms in the Sunshine State.

MGE crews will be pairing with Tampa Electric through the Midwest Mutual Assistance Group, which will likely send them to wherever the need is greatest once they arrive in Florida.   The crews will spend the night in Tennessee, then be in Florida up to four weeks.

Schultz say the company has already released a total of 24 tree-trimming and contractor resources from Hooper Corporation and MJ Electric for power-restoring efforts. Those crews have been paired with Florida Power and Light.  

