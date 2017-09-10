Three crashes, one fatal, in Grant County over the weekend

LANCASTER (WKOW) -- An 18-year-old man from Bloomington has died after in a two-car collision in Grant County.

In a news release Sunday, Grant County officials say it happened late Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 35/61 and Highway 81 in Lancaster. Their investigation showed Hersson Gonzalez, 18, of Bloomington, pulled out from a stop sign in front of an oncoming vehicle. He died later in the day at Grant Regional Hospital.

John Fowler, 49 and Jo Hering, 48, both of Dickeyville, were in the oncoming car. The news release did not relay if they were injured.

Grant County officials say Gonzalez' death marks the seventh fatality crash in Grant County this year.

The two other crashes in Grant County Saturday involved motorcycles. In both cases, the separate drivers - both from Illinois - failed to negotiate a curve and slid into a ditch.

Mark Prindle, 66 of Scales Mound, IL, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after crashing on Rockford Road near Potosi.

Anders Carlson, 43 of Chicago, was traveling on County Highway C when he crashed. He suffered minor injuries.

All three incidents remain under investigation.