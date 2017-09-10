Brewers beat Cubs 3-1 for sweep, close within 2 games - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Brewers beat Cubs 3-1 for sweep, close within 2 games

CHICAGO (AP) -

Travis Shaw hit a two-run homer to back Zach Davies, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep and close within two games of the NL Central leaders.
   Chicago entered the series with a five-game division lead, a season high, but the defending World Series champions totaled three runs in the series. Milwaukee is tied for second in the NL Central with St. Louis.
   Davies (17-8) allowed one run and seven hits in seven innings, Anthony Swarzak pitched a hitless eighth and Corey Knebel finished for his 34th save in 39 chances.
   Kyle Hendricks (6-5) gave up three runs and four hits in six innings.
 

