Noted UW animal science professor, "chickenologist," dies of cancer

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
MADISON (WKOW) --  A man who was known for his advances in science in the poultry industry has passed away at the age of 61.  

A University of Wisconsin-Madison news release Sunday said Mark Cook, a professor of animal science, died at his home this past week from complications of cancer.   

Cook was well-known in the poultry industry, having discovered a way to keep chickens healthy without the use of antibiotics.  Channel 27 News profiled the professor's work in May of 2015.  His process uses a chicken's own immune system to stave off infection.  

Other facets of his research has lead to developments in immunology, animal growth and feed efficiency.

The university news release quotes Gerry Weiss, a Grant County farmer with a doctorate in animal science who conducted swine trials for several of Cook's projects as saying. "Cook was a modest man who possessed "capabilities and thought processes well beyond many of us. His students, professional associates and friends addressed him with a level of respect and admiration that very few people will ever hope to receive."

Dr. Cook is s survived by his wife, Ellen and by three children, Lynn, LeighAnn and Crague, and their families. 

