American Red Cross sends team, supplies to help people affected by Hurricane Irma

MADISON (WKOW) --- The American Red Cross is launching a massive response to Hurricane Irma. The organization said 132,000 people will be in shelters in Florida due to the storm. So a team from Wisconsin is heading to Florida to assist in whatever way they can.

“As we go off and deploy, the folks that are staying behind, we appreciate them,” said Red Cross Grant Specialist Viv Chappell, after saying goodbye to her husband.

“They're holding down our households while we're away so that we can do what we need to do to help those people impacted by Hurricane Irma.”

Chappell is heading down to Florida as part of a team from the organization. They'll take needed supplies to distribute to those impacted by the Hurricane Irma.

“The emergency response vehicle is already prepacked with water and snacks so that we'll be able to distribute those to people in need once we get down there,” Chappell said.

They'll initially start in Jacksonville.

“And from there we'll receive further details about our assignment, depending on where they need to send us, where that storm ends up affecting the most,” Chappell said.

For Chappell, making the long drive from Wisconsin is no sacrifice compare to what people in Florida are going through.

“The people that are going to be impacted by this storm, many of them will lose everything. And so me giving up a few days of my time to go down and help, I’m more than happy to do it,”

Chappell said they expect the arrive late tomorrow and will be in Florida for about two weeks.