Police: At least 8 dead after shooting in North Texas

President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North Dakota

President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North Dakota

When his trial on federal corruption charges adjourned for the day, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez joined a protest rally next door over President Donald Trump's decision to end deportation protection for young immigrants living in the country illegally

Hurricane Irma has blacked out much of Puerto Rico as the dangerous Category 5 storm raked the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea.

A wet winter and spring in the US West brought predictions that the 2017 wildfire season would be mild

Determining "why?" not "what?" is expected to hold the key to U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez's corruption trial.

A long-tailed cat, an 83-year-old bodybuilder and a five-inch long eyelash are included in the latest edition of Guinness World Records

President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed efforts by the leader of Kuwait, a staunch American ally, to mediate a festering diplomatic crisis involving Qatar and its Arab neighbors that could have implications for the U.S. military presence in the region

Federal prosecutors have filed a court motion asking a judge to revoke Martin Shkreli's bail and throw him in jail because of recent threats the so-called 'Pharma Bro' allegedly made against Hillary Clinton.

In the whirr of Hurricane Irma preparations, drug users in Miami's Overtown neighborhood stocked up on sterile water they'll use to mix their heroin and clean syringes they'll use to inject it.

Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the storm.

Many families now homeless after Harvey devastated the Houston area are returning to class on Monday after weeks of delays or interruptions to the school year.

As Irma marches up Florida's Gulf Coast toward Tampa Bay, residents fear what the storm will do to an area that hasn't taken a direct hit from a major hurricane since 1921.

A Florida man says his Facebook event inviting people to shoot at Hurricane Irma was a joke that got out of hand.

A Wisonsin jury this week will begin weighing whether a girl accused in the stabbing of a classmate to please the horror character Slender Man was mentally ill at the time.

FEMA sees trailers only as last resort after Harvey, Irma, with only 1,700 of them available.

PLANO, Texas (AP) -- Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano. The shooting occurred Sunday night in the city less than 20 miles northeast of Dallas.

Plano police spokesman David Tilley says police initially responded to a report of shots fired. When the first officer arrived and went inside the home, the officer confronted the suspected shooter. Tilley says the officer opened fire, killing the suspect.

Two others were injured in the shooting, their conditions have not been released. The victims and suspect have not yet been identified. All of those killed and injured are believed to be adults. Additional details were not immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

