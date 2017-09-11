Portage native escapes Hurricane Irma before it hits Tampa

The once-Category 5 storm lost some of its power on the northern Cuba coast.More >>
The once-Category 5 storm lost some of its power on the northern Cuba coast.More >>
MGE linemen are on their way to Florida to help with downed lines from Hurricane Irma.More >>
MGE linemen are on their way to Florida to help with downed lines from Hurricane Irma.More >>
More than 2,500 Wisconsin National Guard troops have been called to state active duty to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. IMore >>
More than 2,500 Wisconsin National Guard troops have been called to state active duty to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. IMore >>
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation has released more information in the case of an officer-involved shooting Friday in Grant County.More >>
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation has released more information in the case of an officer-involved shooting Friday in Grant County.More >>
Several streets in and around downtown will be closed for the Ironman Triathlon on Sunday, September 10.More >>
Several streets in and around downtown will be closed for the Ironman Triathlon on Sunday, September 10.More >>
The Florida Highway Patrol says two people have died in a head-on crash in a county where Hurricane Irma's wind and rain have started to blow in.More >>
The Florida Highway Patrol says two people have died in a head-on crash in a county where Hurricane Irma's wind and rain have started to blow in.More >>
Freshman Jonathan Taylor ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns, Alex Hornibrook threw for 201 yards and a score, and No. 9 Wisconsin pulled away slowly from Florida Atlantic for a 31-14 win Saturday.More >>
Freshman Jonathan Taylor ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns, Alex Hornibrook threw for 201 yards and a score, and No. 9 Wisconsin pulled away slowly from Florida Atlantic for a 31-14 win Saturday.More >>
The Madison Muslim Youth hosted Meet a Muslim Day as people showed up on the Capitol Square for the Dane County Farmers' Market.More >>
The Madison Muslim Youth hosted Meet a Muslim Day as people showed up on the Capitol Square for the Dane County Farmers' Market.More >>
The Florida Atlantic football team is heeding the warnings from Florida state officials to stay away when Hurricane Irma hits.More >>
The Florida Atlantic football team is heeding the warnings from Florida state officials to stay away when Hurricane Irma hits.More >>
Several streets in and around downtown will be closed for the Ironman Triathlon on Sunday, September 10.More >>
Several streets in and around downtown will be closed for the Ironman Triathlon on Sunday, September 10.More >>
Friends of a beloved windsurfer who died on Lake Mendota are coming together for another memorial, as they wait for answers about why he was killed.More >>
Friends of a beloved windsurfer who died on Lake Mendota are coming together for another memorial, as they wait for answers about why he was killed.More >>
The UW-Madison Police Department reports a pretty active patrol from Saturday's game day with Florida Atlantic.More >>
The UW-Madison Police Department reports a pretty active patrol from Saturday's game day with Florida Atlantic.More >>
Police say James E. Reed is wanted on a temporary felony warrant for domestic strangulation.More >>
Police say James E. Reed is wanted on a temporary felony warrant for domestic strangulation.More >>
Dane County Sheriff's deputies make two felony traffic arrests.More >>
Dane County Sheriff's deputies make two felony traffic arrests.More >>