Portage native escapes Hurricane Irma before it hits Tampa

Tim Carney and his family in a hotel in Savannah, Georgia after escaping Hurricane Irma

MADISON (WKOW) --- Tim Carney moved to Tampa, Florida almost a decade ago to take a new job. The portage native said escaping a hurricane wasn't something he thought he'd have to do -- until now.

“This is really the first one. There's been a couple of tropical storms, but nothing that's come close to Tampa at all,” he said.

The brunt of Hurricane Irma was originally forecast to hit Florida’s eastern coast.

“But the storm path kept drifting further and further west. And then yesterday afternoon, the reports were saying that we were going to get hit head on with a CAT 4 hurricane,” Carney said.

So he and his family got out, heading north to Savannah, Georgia.

But it wasn't exactly smooth sailing on the way up.

“We got hit with the first wind sheer and a tree went down on the highway in front of us. And we were driving my son's minivan and literally felt the van kind of push over to the side of the road,” he said.

The family made it to Savannah safely. But initially Carney was thinking about riding it out at home.

“When we were first watching the storm, it looked like it was going to be another east coast event.”

But in hindsight, he said he's glad they left.

“I’ve got a 4-year-old grandson and a 1-year-old grandson. And the thought of having them in that house with us, with that type of possible damage, it just wasn't worth the risk.”

Carney said it was a calculated risk going up north to Savannah because he said the city is under a flood watch and tropical storm warning due to the hurricane. But they are safe at a hotel.

He said they'll head back home to Tampa as soon as it's safe to do so.