Dane County Humane Society hosts "Dogtoberfest"

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Hundreds of people, along with their canines, gathered at Capital Brewery in Middleton for the Dane County Humane Society's 'Dogtoberfest.'

The event had live music, food, and included a costume contest for the dogs.

Dogtoberfest comes on the heels of the humane society reopening adoptions after several dogs at the shelter fell ill with kennel cough.

"All the dogs that did not have the respiratory disease are now recovering. So, we're going to give them some time to both recover and make sure that we contain the disease so that we don't have any other dogs catching this," said spokeswoman Marissa DeGroot.

The Dane County Humane Society says all of the dogs tested negative for the dog flu.

If you recently adopted a dog from the shelter who begins to show symptoms, you're asked to contact the Humane Society and get your dog checked out by a vet.