Madison Gas and Electric to send 11 technicians to Tampa to help restore power after Irma passes

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of 11 MG&E from are assembling their resources to head down to Florida once Irma passes.

The group is planning to head to Tampa to help restore power in the area. As of Sunday night millions across the state are without power; in the Miami / Fort Lauderdale corridor alone, over 2.2 million people are without power.

MG&E says they're part of the Midwest Mutual Assistance Group that networks to help assemble resources with other power companies across the country for when disasters strike.



