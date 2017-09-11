Madison Gas and Electric to send 11 technicians to Tampa to help - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Gas and Electric to send 11 technicians to Tampa to help restore power after Irma passes

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) --  A group of 11 MG&E from are assembling their resources to head down to Florida once Irma passes.

The group is planning to head to Tampa to help restore power in the area. As of Sunday night millions across the state are without power; in the Miami / Fort Lauderdale corridor alone, over 2.2 million people are without power.

MG&E says they're part of the Midwest Mutual Assistance Group that networks to help assemble resources with other power companies across the country for when disasters strike.


 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.