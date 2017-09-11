Memorials held in Wisconsin, across the U.S. to remember 9/11 victims

MADISON (WKOW) -- Flags will fly at half-staff across Wisconsin to honor the victims of the attacks on September 11th.



Governor Scott Walker has issued an order for U.S. and state flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday.



A silent parade is scheduled in Juneau Monday night at 8 p.m. Organizers are asking people to start lining up along the parade route with candles and American flags around 7 p.m. Flags will be provided. City street lights along the route will turn off at 8 p.m. The parade starts on S. Western Avenue and heads north to W. Oak Grove Street (Highway 26) and onto S. Main Street, passing the old Dodgeland school and ending at the Juneau Fire Department on Cross Street.



Meanwhile, thousands of 9/11 survivors, rescuers and victims' relatives will gather at the World Trade Center to remember those who died in the terror attacks. Observances will also be held at the Pentagon and the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. President Trump will attend the ceremony at the Pentagon.



Nearly 3-thousand people died when planes flew into the trade center, the Pentagon and a field on September 11, 2001.