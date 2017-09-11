Only on 27 News: Beloit Fire's elite water rescue team heads to Hurricane Irma

Beloit (WKOW) -- While you were sleeping, Beloit Fire's elite water rescue team got the call to head out to Hurricane Irma.

Around 1 a.m., three of Beloit's bravest joined up with 32 others. They are all a part of Wisconsin's Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team.

Last week, you may recall, FEMA and State Emergency Management officials put Beloit Fire on standby to help with Hurricane Harvey; however, those plans all shifted with Irma's wrath.

Over Facetime, somewhere on the road getting gas, Beloit Fire Lieutenant Jason Griffin spoke about the 20 hour drive to Jacksonville and subsequent mission.

He says he was at work when his team got the call, so he asked his wife and kids to do something special, all to say goodbye.

"They had to come in to the fire station and hang out for a little bit, about an hour they got to hang out with me before I left so, it was nice I got to see em and hang out with them so," Lieutenant Griffin said.

He says his family is excited that he and his co-workers will be able to use their extensive training to help with relief efforts.

The plan is for Lieutenant Griffin's group to be dispatched for two weeks, helping with search and rescue and structural issues.