The Cap Times celebrates 100th anniversary with inaugural event

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Cap Times celebrates its 100th anniversary this year by presenting its inaugural two-day ideas festival on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. Some two dozen individual sessions about politics, education, equity, the economy and culture will explore the central theme of how to “Reach a Better State.”

On Tuesday, Paul Fanlund, editor and executive publisher of the Cap Times stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event.

Attendees will get to hear and interact with big names, prominent authors, faculty stars and on-the-ground experts — a fascinating, fast-paced experience at UW's Discovery Building, Gordon Center and Union South.

The full program and schedule are available here. Confirmed speakers include Barry Alvarez, Tammy Baldwin, Jack Daniels III, Michael Ford and Alex Gee just to name a few.

WKOW is a proud sponsor of the event. 27's Amber Noggle, Greg Jeschke and Greg Neumann will be apart of the list of distingushed speakers.

Click here for more information.