Impact of DACA elimination on Wisconsin discussed on Capital City Sunday

Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
MGE linemen are on their way to Florida to help with downed lines from Hurricane Irma.More >>
MGE linemen are on their way to Florida to help with downed lines from Hurricane Irma.More >>
Two other men were injured in separate crashes in Grant County Saturday, as well. Both were on motorcycles.More >>
An 18-year-old man from Bloomington has died after in a two-car collision in Grant County.More >>
A UW-Madison professor who was known for his scientific advances in the poultry industry passed away Saturday at the age of 61.More >>
A UW-Madison professor who was known for his scientific advances in the poultry industry passed away Saturday at the age of 61.More >>
While you were sleeping, Beloit Fire's elite water rescue team got the call to head out to Hurricane Irma.More >>
While you were sleeping, Beloit Fire's elite water rescue team got the call to head out to Hurricane Irma.More >>
Hundreds of people, along with their canines, gathered at Capital Brewery in Middleton for the Dane County Humane Society's 'Dogtoberfest.'More >>
Hundreds of people, along with their canines, gathered at Capital Brewery in Middleton for the Dane County Humane Society's 'Dogtoberfest.'More >>
Hundreds gathered at the State Capitol Saturday for a rally in support of "Dreamers". DACA or Differed Action for Childhood ArrivalsMore >>
Hundreds gathered at the State Capitol Saturday for a rally in support of "Dreamers". DACA or Differed Action for Childhood ArrivalsMore >>
The once-Category 5 storm lost some of its power on the northern Cuba coast.More >>
The once-Category 5 storm lost some of its power on the northern Cuba coast.More >>
Two other men were injured in separate crashes in Grant County Saturday, as well. Both were on motorcycles.More >>
An 18-year-old man from Bloomington has died after in a two-car collision in Grant County.More >>
The Milwaukee Bucks Organization is partnering with the American Transmission Company to bring trees to different communities across the state.More >>
The Milwaukee Bucks Organization is partnering with the American Transmission Company to bring trees to different communities across the state.More >>
A Wisconsin jury this week will begin weighing whether a girl accused in the stabbing of a classmate to please the horror Slender Man character was mentally ill at the time.More >>
A Wisconsin jury this week will begin weighing whether a girl accused in the stabbing of a classmate to please the horror Slender Man character was mentally ill at the time.More >>
The Florida Highway Patrol says two people have died in a head-on crash in a county where Hurricane Irma's wind and rain have started to blow in.More >>
The Florida Highway Patrol says two people have died in a head-on crash in a county where Hurricane Irma's wind and rain have started to blow in.More >>
A Beloit man is behind bars following a single-vehicle rollover crash and 4th OWI offense.More >>
A Beloit man is behind bars following a single-vehicle rollover crash and 4th OWI offense.More >>
Freshman Jonathan Taylor ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns, Alex Hornibrook threw for 201 yards and a score, and No. 9 Wisconsin pulled away slowly from Florida Atlantic for a 31-14 win Saturday.More >>
Freshman Jonathan Taylor ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns, Alex Hornibrook threw for 201 yards and a score, and No. 9 Wisconsin pulled away slowly from Florida Atlantic for a 31-14 win Saturday.More >>