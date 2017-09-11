Impact of DACA elimination on Wisconsin discussed on Capital Cit - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Impact of DACA elimination on Wisconsin discussed on Capital City Sunday

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The impact of President Trump's decision to rescind DACA is the featured topic on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.

Immigration Attorney Glorily A. Lopez, of Murphy Desmond S.C., discussed the immediate and long-term implications of the program winding down over the next six months. 

She also talked about the possibility of Congress passing the Dream Act, which would allow the immigrants who were brought here illegally as children, to keep their legal status.

Chris Murphy, managing editor of the Capital Times, also joined Greg Neumann to discuss the inaugural Cap Times Idea Fest.

This weekend's edition of Capital City Sunday originally aired on September 10.

