Janesville guard battalion readies for Irma relief mission

MADISON (WKOW) -- Trucks were loaded and ready to go this morning at the Army National Guard armory in Janesville to help support relief efforts in Florida.

Members of Company A, 132nd Brigade Support Battalion were expected to leave Monday, Sept. 11, 2107 for Camp Douglas as part of Wisconsin's 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade Combat Team at Camp Douglas.

More than 2,500 Wisconsin National Guard troops have been called to active duty to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

The Red Arrow team is headquartered at Camp Douglas with units spread across the state. Other elements from the 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and Volk Field are also responding.

The Wisconsin troops will serve alongside National Guard units from Ohio as part of a task force administered by the Indiana-based 38th Infantry Division Headquarters.

Maj. Gen. Don Dunbar, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, says the troops, which serve as the country's first military responder in emergencies, will remain in Florida as long as they are needed to assist civil authorities. Their mission set will be determined when they arrive in Florida, but may include rescuing people in floodwaters, preventing injuries and protecting property.