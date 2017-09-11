Wisconsin ranks 30th for March 2016 to March 2017 job growth

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin ranked 30th among all states for private-sector job growth from March 2016 to March 2017, according to new data from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) survey published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics late last week.



Wisconsin added 27,723 jobs during that 12-month period, good for a growth rate of 1.2 percent.



That growth rate places Wisconsin fourth among 10 Midwest states, lagging behind only Minnesota (2.2), Michigan (1.9) and Indiana (1.5).



That represents a big jump from the 0.5% growth rate Wisconsin posted in the last QCEW report for Dec. 2015 to Dec. 2016, when the state added fewer than 12,000 jobs.

Those numbers marked the slowest job growth of any year since Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) took office, placing Wisconsin 33rd in the nation for that period.

Gov. Walker has referred to the QCEW numbers as the most accurate data available in the past, because it is based on survey of 96 percent of all employers in the state.

Wisconsin had averaged a private sector job creation total of 34,032 per year for Gov. Walker's first five years in office.