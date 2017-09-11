Beloit police say suspect stole safes from former employer

BELOIT (WKOW) – A man accused of stealing two safes from a former employer was arrested only hours after the crime despite his attempts to conceal his identity.

Police say Joseph Olsen, 32, broke into the building of a former employer on Prairie Avenue in Beloit about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.

Once inside, he stole two safes and attempted to conceal his identity by using face coverings, according to the Beloit Police Department.

However police used technology to match a driver’s license photo with a partial surveillance video to identify Olsen, according to police.

Olsen’s vehicle was then located and the two safes, along with the contents, were recovered.