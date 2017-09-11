Beloit police say suspect stole safes from former employer - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Beloit police say suspect stole safes from former employer

Posted: Updated:

BELOIT (WKOW) – A man accused of stealing two safes from a former employer was arrested only hours after the crime despite his attempts to conceal his identity.

Police say Joseph Olsen, 32, broke into the building of a former employer on Prairie Avenue in Beloit about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.

Once inside, he stole two safes and attempted to conceal his identity by using face coverings, according to the Beloit Police Department.

However police used technology to match a driver’s license photo with a partial surveillance video to identify Olsen, according to police.

Olsen’s vehicle was then located and the two safes, along with the contents, were recovered.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.