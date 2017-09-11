Madison Capitols announce another venue change to 2017-18 season - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Capitols announce another venue change to 2017-18 season

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

The Madison Capitols, a member of the United States Hockey League, will be moving to Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton for the 2017-18 season, Chairman Ryan Suter announced on Monday.

“It was great working with the people at Hartmeyer Ice Arena, and we were very excited about the season,” said Suter. “Unfortunately, the tentative deal that was in place didn’t work out and we have decided to play this season at Cap Ice in Middleton.”

Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena opened in 1990’s and seats 1,300 fans for hockey.  The facility currently hosts the Madison Capitols AAA Youth Hockey Association, Middleton Youth Hockey Association, and Middleton High School Hockey.

In previous seasons the Capitols had been partnered with the Alliant Energy Center. However, that venue was looking to add more concerts and family shows. So, open dates for hockey were becoming difficult to find.

“We continue to gear up for the season and are excited to have the lowest ticket prices in our franchise’s history, free parking available for our fans, and a variety of options available at the concessions to enhance everyone’s experience,” expressed Capitols’ President Andrew Joudrey.

The Capitols will drop the puck on their fourth season in the USHL at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena when they host the Des Moines Buccaneers at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, October 6.

(The Madison Capitols contributed information to this article.)

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • College Football: Badgers drop to No. 10 in top 25

    College Football: Badgers drop to No. 10 in top 25

    Despite a perfect (2-0) start, the Wisconsin Badgers dropped from No. 9 to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 poll heading into week three.

    More >>

    Despite a perfect (2-0) start, the Wisconsin Badgers dropped from No. 9 to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 poll heading into week three.

    More >>

  • RB Taylor Powers #9 Wisconsin Over Florida Atlantic, 31-14

    Freshman Jonathan Taylor ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns, Alex Hornibrook threw for 201 yards and a score, and No. 9 Wisconsin pulled away slowly from Florida Atlantic for a 31-14 win Saturday. 

    More >>

    Freshman Jonathan Taylor ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns, Alex Hornibrook threw for 201 yards and a score, and No. 9 Wisconsin pulled away slowly from Florida Atlantic for a 31-14 win Saturday. 

    More >>

  • #6 Badger Volleyball Sweeps Texas A&M

    #6 Badger Volleyball Sweeps Texas A&M

    The No. 6 Wisconsin volleyball team keeps rolling, winning their seventh straight match of the season with a sweep of Texas A&M. The Badgers downed the Aggies 25-19, 25-23, 25-10 to win the HotelRED Invitational on Saturday night in the UW Field House. The Badgers have not lost a set all season, improving to 21-0 in set play. UW’s 21-set winning streak is the sixth best in program history. Wisconsin’s 7-0 season opening record ties for the seventh best in program his...More >>
    The No. 6 Wisconsin volleyball team keeps rolling, winning their seventh straight match of the season with a sweep of Texas A&M. The Badgers downed the Aggies 25-19, 25-23, 25-10 to win the HotelRED Invitational on Saturday night in the UW Field House. The Badgers have not lost a set all season, improving to 21-0 in set play. UW’s 21-set winning streak is the sixth best in program history. Wisconsin’s 7-0 season opening record ties for the seventh best in program his...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.