Madison Capitols announce another venue change to 2017-18 season

The Madison Capitols, a member of the United States Hockey League, will be moving to Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton for the 2017-18 season, Chairman Ryan Suter announced on Monday.

“It was great working with the people at Hartmeyer Ice Arena, and we were very excited about the season,” said Suter. “Unfortunately, the tentative deal that was in place didn’t work out and we have decided to play this season at Cap Ice in Middleton.”

Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena opened in 1990’s and seats 1,300 fans for hockey. The facility currently hosts the Madison Capitols AAA Youth Hockey Association, Middleton Youth Hockey Association, and Middleton High School Hockey.

In previous seasons the Capitols had been partnered with the Alliant Energy Center. However, that venue was looking to add more concerts and family shows. So, open dates for hockey were becoming difficult to find.

“We continue to gear up for the season and are excited to have the lowest ticket prices in our franchise’s history, free parking available for our fans, and a variety of options available at the concessions to enhance everyone’s experience,” expressed Capitols’ President Andrew Joudrey.

The Capitols will drop the puck on their fourth season in the USHL at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena when they host the Des Moines Buccaneers at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, October 6.

(The Madison Capitols contributed information to this article.)