New study shows lab monkeys fed CWD tainted meat became infected

MADISON (WKOW) – Research monkeys given meat infected with chronic wasting disease later became infected with the disease, according to preliminary results from a Canadian study.

The study, conducted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, has only been published in abstract form and has yet to complete the peer review process.

The findings, however, are a signal that more research on the risk of CWD to human health is necessary and that hunters should strongly consider testing their deer, especially if the animals were taken in any of the Wisconsin counties affected by CWD, said veterinarian Keith Poulsen, diagnostic and case outreach coordinator for WVDL.

The study is being closely watched by the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (WVDL) on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.



Last year, some 6,600 Wisconsin hunters submitted tissue samples from harvested deer to WVDL for testing for chronic wasting disease, the infectious neurological disease that has been found in both wild and captive deer in at least 24 Wisconsin counties, mostly in the southern half of the state, according to a news release from WVDL.



"This is the first controlled study of contaminated meat causing clinical disease," says Poulsen of the research, where over a three-year period five monkeys were fed a diet that included the equivalent of a single seven-ounce venison steak per month. Three of the monkeys became infected, with two showing clinical signs of the disease. "The results show we need to continue this work."



To date, there is no evidence showing that CWD - which has been found in deer, elk, moose and reindeer - can be or has been transmitted from animals to humans. CWD is one in a family of diseases caused by a prion, a nearly indestructible infectious agent whose epidemiology and mechanisms of action and transmission are not fully understood.



"The chance of someone getting prion disease is remote, but not zero," Poulsen explains. "It would be a mistake to ignore it."