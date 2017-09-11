Poll: 64 percent of WI voters want state plan for student loan refinancing

A man returning to his dorm after a weekend at his parent’s home escaped injury by using the comforter he was carrying to deflect a knife attack. "It's the scariest thing in my whole life."More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
Two other men were injured in separate crashes in Grant County Saturday, as well. Both were on motorcycles.More >>
The Milwaukee Bucks Organization is partnering with the American Transmission Company to bring trees to different communities across the state.More >>
A Wisconsin jury this week will begin weighing whether a girl accused in the stabbing of a classmate to please the horror Slender Man character was mentally ill at the time.More >>
The Florida Highway Patrol says two people have died in a head-on crash in a county where Hurricane Irma's wind and rain have started to blow in.More >>
A Beloit man is behind bars following a single-vehicle rollover crash and 4th OWI offense.More >>
Freshman Jonathan Taylor ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns, Alex Hornibrook threw for 201 yards and a score, and No. 9 Wisconsin pulled away slowly from Florida Atlantic for a 31-14 win Saturday.More >>
The Madison Muslim Youth hosted Meet a Muslim Day as people showed up on the Capitol Square for the Dane County Farmers' Market.More >>
The Florida Atlantic football team is heeding the warnings from Florida state officials to stay away when Hurricane Irma hits.More >>
Several streets in and around downtown will be closed for the Ironman Triathlon on Sunday, September 10.More >>
