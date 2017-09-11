Poll: 64 percent of WI voters want state plan for student loan refinancing

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new poll shows 64 percent of Wisconsin voters want the state to help people refinance their student loan debt.

The poll, commissioned by the liberal policy group One Wisconsin Now and conducted by Public Policy Polling, shows just 31 percent of voters are against such a plan.

For the past few legislative sessions, Democratic lawmakers have proposed a bill that would establish up a state-run authority to help people refinance their student loan debt.

Governor Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) has been opposed to that idea, saying the state doesn't need another bureaucracy.

He has instead referred people to work with UW Credit Union and their affiliates on loan refinancing.

UW Credit Union refinanced $20.2 million worth of student loans in 2016, representing a 136 percent increase from the year before.

But the poll found even many Walker supporters want him to support a state-run refinancing plan.

"Millenials and Gen-X'ers make up 120 million voters, and elected officials had better start talking about the economic issues that face those generations," said Scot Ross, executive director of One Wisconsin Now.

The poll also found about 56 percent of those surveyed believe people with student loan debt should be able to deduct it from their state income tax.