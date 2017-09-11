Madison Police recruits sworn-in on 9/11

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department's 60th class of recruits begins its journey on a historic date: the sixteenth anniversary of the 9/11 attack.



Before Monday's swearing-in of the recruits at the Madison Police Department Training Center, those in attendance observed a moment of silence to honor the first responders who lost their lives in the 2001 terrorist attack, when New York's World Trade Center's twin towers collapsed after impact from two, hijacked planes, a hijacked plane struck the Pentagon, and another hijacked plane crashed in Pennsylvania.

While many of the recruits have criminal justice degrees, they bring varied, professional experiences: attorney, social worker, retail management, and other positions.



Chief Mike Koval says he was given an opportunity to stress department philosophy, when one of the new recruits made a confession to him.



"In her words, 'Chief, I must say at the outset, I've never been in a street fight.' I said, 'God Bless You! You're exactly what I'm looking for, since your gift of gab, your problem-solving skills, your de-escalation is intrinsic to you, don't forget it, don't apologize for that, that's wonderful.' "



Madison Mayor Paul Soglin told recruits they need to prepare to handle the fall out from increasing addictions to heroin, other opioids, and more social problems.



The new police recruits will spend nine months in training.