American Idol auditions in Chicago

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- More than a dozen local singers have high hopes to make it to Hollywood. They spent Monday auditioning in Chicago for American Idol.



There were large crowds for most of the day. People started lining up at 5:00 a.m. at McCormick Place. The line wrapped up outside the building. We caught up with some contestants who didn't make the cut.



"It was kind of cool to see everyone's techniques and what makes them unique in their own way," said Holly Otteson. " And I don't regret it. I'll just keep singing anyway."



"Even though we didn't make it as far as we'd hoped, we did get here," said Kaylin Brandsma. "It's just the experience to tell people that makes all of us proud."

