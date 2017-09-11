UPDATE: Dodgeville singer makes it to second round of American Idol auditions

UPDATE (WKOW) -- More than a thousand people lined up in Chicago for the national American Idol Auditions and it included several singers from the Madison area. One of them even proved to make her mark!

Julica Kelly, who is from Dodgeville, attended WKOW Idol Auditions last week and got front-of-the-line-passes at the auditions in Chicago.

When she stepped in front of the producers of the ABC show, she showed the range of her pipes and was even granted more time. Then, the producers sent her to the second round of auditions that will be held on Wednesday.

"There's really no words to describe the feeling that you get when you go up there. Because, you know, it's just a couple of minutes of your life, not even, literally 40 seconds of your life and either you're going home or you're going through," she said in excitement. " I'm glad it's done, the first step is done, I'm excited to sing again tomorrow and just kind of continue to prepare myself."

Other local singers also auditioned in Chicago. Portage natives Kaylin Brandsma, Grace Gladem and Anna Marie Davidson sang their hearts out. Although they didn't make the cut, they did leave with some good feedback.

"I am so glad that I had these girls here with me today. You win some, you lose some. Today we lost, and that's OK," said Brandsma.

Brandsma is already making her mark in Wisconsin. She recently won the Overture Center's Rising Stars Competition and in the state fair this past summer.

"[It] doesn't mean that you're not good. Just means that you're not what they're looking for at this moment in time, " added Gladem.

"Just don't stop trying," said Davidson.

All of the girls say they credit their teachers in Portage who have taught them so much over the years.

27 News will continue to follow Kelly to see how far she goes in the competition.

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- More than a dozen local singers have high hopes to make it to Hollywood. They spent Monday auditioning in Chicago for American Idol.



There were large crowds for most of the day. People started lining up at 5:00 a.m. at McCormick Place. The line wrapped up outside the building. We caught up with some contestants who didn't make the cut.



"It was kind of cool to see everyone's techniques and what makes them unique in their own way," said Holly Otteson. " And I don't regret it. I'll just keep singing anyway."



"Even though we didn't make it as far as we'd hoped, we did get here," said Kaylin Brandsma. "It's just the experience to tell people that makes all of us proud."

