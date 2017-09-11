Suspect in fiery Monona police standoff in court`

MADISON (WKOW) -- The suspect in a Monona police standoff appeared in Dane County court Monday, after authorities say he fired gun shots at officers, and only emerged and was captured when the house he was holed-up in became engulfed in flames.



Dane County Court Commissioner Jason Hanson set 42-year old Edward Matthews' bail at $500,000, and regretted Wisconsin law prevented him from denying Matthews bail completely. The bail is in connection to felony charges, including what authorities say was Matthews shooting his girlfriend ten times Aug. 30. She survived.



Matthews has yet to be criminally charged in connections to his actions during the standoff on Tecumseh Avenue. The standoff stretched from Wednesday through Thursday's early morning.



Hanson says Matthews has violated bail conditions in a number of recent cases.



Matthews appeared in court in a wheelchair, with protective netting on his head, and a neck brace. Authorities have said he suffered smoke inhalation during the stand-off fire.

Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney ruled out the firing of canisters of pepper spray into the home as igniting the fire.





