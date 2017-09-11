UW ramps up security after dorm intrusions

MADISON (WKOW) - A prosecutor says UW-Madison officials have deployed additional security resources in the wake of an eighteen year old man's alleged intrusions into women's dormitory bathrooms.



The assistant Dane County district attorney made the statement in arguing bail for 18-year old Larry Seidl Monday in Dane County court.



Seidl faces several criminal charges in connection with what authorities say was trespassing into Sellery Hall dormitory and photographing women in bathrooms, and sexually touching a woman customer at University Book Store. Seidl allegedly committed the sexual misdeed after making bail following the dorm intrusion.



UW Police say after Siedl was released on bail again Thursday, he entered a women's dorm bathroom at Ogg Hall and took more photographs. He's expected to be criminally charged Tuesday.



Court Commissioner Jason Hanson adjourned Seidl's Monday court appearance and returned him to jail, deciding the subject of bail should be broached when Seidl's new criminal charges are filed.



Earlier this year, Seidl was found responsible for following a parent into a women's bathroom at Madison Memorial High School.