FAU football team stranded in Madison by Hurricane Irma

MADISON (WKOW) --- When the Florida Atlantic football team traveled to Madison last week, they wanted to accomplish two things; beat the 9th ranked Badgers and escape Hurricane Irma.

While they didn't come away with a win, they did get to safer grounds. But now that the storm has weakened and moved north, the team is facing yet another challenge -- getting back home.

But with most airports still closed, the team and coaching staff are pretty much stranded in Madison.

“West Palm Beach Airport is opening up today. But from my understanding, right now, the only airport in south Florida that is open. We're hearing that Miami and Fort Lauderdale are still closed,” said FAU Associate Athletic Director Brian Battle. “So we're at the mercy of the airport, the FAA, and the airlines to get us back.”

Even if they could fly out Monday, Battle said the campus is still closed.

“We have a call at 9 o'clock this morning. We'll probably have another call later on this afternoon. Our campus personnel, our president, will not allow anybody back on campus until it's safe,” he said. “Until regular business can resume, classes and things like that. So once they give us the go-ahead to come back, that will also trigger when we can leave.”

Battle said the team is trying to maintain some sense of normalcy through it all.

“The one good things is a lot of us have our families here, which it takes away a lot of the stress.”

But the players are concerned about what they may find when they return home.

“What the news is showing, the images, are things that they're not probably used to. But we're going to prepare our kids and know that this is something that we have to deal with. but we're there for you. And make sure that at the end of the day, things are going to be fine. We're going to get back to a normal life. And sometimes that's part of living in south Florida and Florida in general. There's a lot of things going on. There's a lot of people going through the same thing as well.

Battle said the team has to relocate to another hotel tomorrow because the one they're in now has other commitments.

“We are in the process of an contingency plan, working with our hotel partners, and organizations, as well as the university to try to make this as seamless as possible and get us into another hotel,” Battle said. “This hotel has been great. We completely understand that they have other business. We just have to flexible, fluid and understanding. And we gotta make sure that the kids don't feel any stress going forward.”

He said UW-Madison has been extremely helpful through this trying time.

“They have helped us with meals, working with our partners. They have helped if we have any medical needs from their sports medicine staff. They allowed use of their practice facilities yesterday just to get our guys out of the hotel to come over and left weights if they wanted to. Or run around just to change the scenery.”

Battle hopes the team can fly out by Wednesday afternoon.