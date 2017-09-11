Young woman helps man having medical emergency in crashed car

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are calling a 22-year-old good Samaritan a hero after she climbed through the window of a crashed car to administer first aid to a 70-year-old man who crashed his car while having a medical emergency.

Police say the car crashed through some cement barriers, jumped a curb, hit a bike rack, and clipped an apartment building before hitting a tree along the 1600 block of Monroe Street Thursday last week.

The woman who lives near the scene noticed the man's tongue and lips were blue and swollen, and he was having trouble breathing. She unbuckled his seat belt while someone else called for help.

When police and EMS arrived she told them she's trained in CPR and first aid.

Madison Police report that the young woman will be nominated for a Madison Police Department Citizen Recognition Award.