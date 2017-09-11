Taylor named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Jonathan Taylor's breakout day for the Badgers gained the freshman a pair of honors from the Big Ten. He was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week and the Co-Offensive Player of the week.More >>
Jonathan Taylor's breakout day for the Badgers gained the freshman a pair of honors from the Big Ten. He was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week and the Co-Offensive Player of the week.More >>
The Madison Capitols, a member of the United States Hockey League, will be moving to Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton for the 2017-18 season, instead of Hartmeyer Ice Arena.More >>
The Madison Capitols, a member of the United States Hockey League, will be moving to Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton for the 2017-18 season, instead of Hartmeyer Ice Arena.More >>
Green Bay defensive lineman Mike Daniels' strip sack of Russell Wilson deep in Seattle territory in the third quarter set up Ty Montgomery's 6-yard touchdown run on the next play to spark the Packers' 17-9 win on Sunday.More >>
Green Bay defensive lineman Mike Daniels' strip sack of Russell Wilson deep in Seattle territory in the third quarter set up Ty Montgomery's 6-yard touchdown run on the next play to spark the Packers' 17-9 win on Sunday.More >>
Packers take NFC heavyweight match Sunday at Lambeau FieldMore >>
Packers take NFC heavyweight match Sunday at Lambeau FieldMore >>
Travis Shaw hit a two-run homer to back Zach Davies, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep and close within two games of the NL Central leaders.More >>
Travis Shaw hit a two-run homer to back Zach Davies, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep and close within two games of the NL Central leaders.More >>
Despite a perfect (2-0) start, the Wisconsin Badgers dropped from No. 9 to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 poll heading into week three.More >>
Despite a perfect (2-0) start, the Wisconsin Badgers dropped from No. 9 to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 poll heading into week three.More >>
Freshman Jonathan Taylor ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns, Alex Hornibrook threw for 201 yards and a score, and No. 9 Wisconsin pulled away slowly from Florida Atlantic for a 31-14 win Saturday.More >>
Freshman Jonathan Taylor ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns, Alex Hornibrook threw for 201 yards and a score, and No. 9 Wisconsin pulled away slowly from Florida Atlantic for a 31-14 win Saturday.More >>
Jonathan Taylor's breakout day for the Badgers gained the freshman a pair of honors from the Big Ten. He was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week and the Co-Offensive Player of the week.More >>
Jonathan Taylor's breakout day for the Badgers gained the freshman a pair of honors from the Big Ten. He was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week and the Co-Offensive Player of the week.More >>
Despite a perfect (2-0) start, the Wisconsin Badgers dropped from No. 9 to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 poll heading into week three.More >>
Despite a perfect (2-0) start, the Wisconsin Badgers dropped from No. 9 to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 poll heading into week three.More >>
Freshman Jonathan Taylor ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns, Alex Hornibrook threw for 201 yards and a score, and No. 9 Wisconsin pulled away slowly from Florida Atlantic for a 31-14 win Saturday.More >>
Freshman Jonathan Taylor ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns, Alex Hornibrook threw for 201 yards and a score, and No. 9 Wisconsin pulled away slowly from Florida Atlantic for a 31-14 win Saturday.More >>