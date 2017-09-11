Taylor named Big Ten Freshman of the Week - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Taylor named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

Jonathan Taylor's breakout day for the Badgers gained the freshman a pair of honors from the Big Ten. He was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week and the Co-Offensive Player of the week.

Taylor rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns in the victory over Florida Atlantic. It was his first career start. Taylor is just the fourth true freshman to rush for 200 yards in a game for the Badgers.

