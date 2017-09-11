Connecticut plane crash caught on camera

PLAINVILLE (WKOW) -- A plane crash in Connecticut was caught on camera Monday after the single engine Cessna veered off the runway of the Robertson Field Airport in the Hartford suburb of Plainville.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane swerved into the parking lot of a nearby business before hitting a tree and crashing to the ground.

Luckily the pilot suffered only minor injuries. The FAA is currently investigating the cause off the crash.