Brault, four relievers toss 3 hitter in Pirates 7-0 win

Jonathan Taylor's breakout day for the Badgers gained the freshman a pair of honors from the Big Ten. He was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week and the Co-Offensive Player of the week.More >>
Despite a perfect (2-0) start, the Wisconsin Badgers dropped from No. 9 to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 poll heading into week three.More >>
Freshman Jonathan Taylor ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns, Alex Hornibrook threw for 201 yards and a score, and No. 9 Wisconsin pulled away slowly from Florida Atlantic for a 31-14 win Saturday.More >>
