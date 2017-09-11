Janesville Police asking for public's help finding pedestrian hi - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Janesville Police asking for public's help finding pedestrian hit and run suspect

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville Police are asking for the public's help in a pedestrian hit and run crash that happened around 7:00 pm Sunday.

Police say the victim was in the crosswalk walking their bike at the at the intersection of S. Grant and Kellogg Avenues whey they were hit.

Police say the vehicle was a 2001 to 2004 black Ford Explorer, and describe the driver as a heavier set white man, around 50-years-old, with white hair.

If you have any information you're asked to call Janesville Police at (608) 755-3100
   

