Elderly dog stolen; robbers caught on camera

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin family hopes surveillance video will help police catch a pair of robbers who stole their pet.

Cynthia White says she returned to her home in Milwaukee last Monday to find the dog missing and her garage door kicked in.

Her surveillance cameras showed one man who climbed a fence, grabbed her Yorkie "Bobo" and handed it to another man.

White says the dog is ten years old and blind in one eye.

"He can barely see; runs into things. So he needs his family to take care of him," she told WISN.

While on duty at the Racine fire department today, white says she got a call from a woman who says she found Bobo roaming around.

Police are now using the surveillance photos in hopes of tracking down the thieves.