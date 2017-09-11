Elderly dog stolen; robbers caught on camera

A man returning to his dorm after a weekend at his parent’s home escaped injury by using the comforter he was carrying to deflect a knife attack. "It's the scariest thing in my whole life."More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
A proposal from Gov. Walker to track the number of hours UW System professors spend in the classroom, is back in the state budget, five months after lawmakers had removed it.More >>
The Madison Police Department's 60th class of recruits begins its journey on a historic date: the sixteenth anniversary of the 9/11 attack.More >>
A new poll shows 64 percent of Wisconsin voters want the state to help people refinance their student loan debt.More >>
A man accused of stealing two safes from a former employer was arrested only hours after the crime despite his attempts to conceal his identity.More >>
While you were sleeping, Beloit Fire's elite water rescue team got the call to head out to Hurricane Irma.More >>
More than 2,500 Wisconsin National Guard troops have been called to state active duty to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. IMore >>
The Milwaukee Bucks Organization is partnering with the American Transmission Company to bring trees to different communities across the state.More >>
A Wisconsin jury this week will begin weighing whether a girl accused in the stabbing of a classmate to please the horror Slender Man character was mentally ill at the time.More >>
The Florida Highway Patrol says two people have died in a head-on crash in a county where Hurricane Irma's wind and rain have started to blow in.More >>
