Madison Police investigating unusual crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Police investigating unusual crash

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating an unusual crash that happened Sunday evening.

Police say they were called to the 600 block of Shoreham Drive, around 6:30 pm, after getting calls that a red minivan, with no license plates, had hit a garage, a retaining wall, before finally crashing into a tree. 

Witnesses told police they saw two African American boys, around 11-years-old running from the scene.

Neither of the boys have been located. Call Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 with any information.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.