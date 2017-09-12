Madison Police investigating unusual crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating an unusual crash that happened Sunday evening.

Police say they were called to the 600 block of Shoreham Drive, around 6:30 pm, after getting calls that a red minivan, with no license plates, had hit a garage, a retaining wall, before finally crashing into a tree.

Witnesses told police they saw two African American boys, around 11-years-old running from the scene.

Neither of the boys have been located. Call Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 with any information.