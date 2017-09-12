Beloit police trying to identify theft suspect - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Beloit police trying to identify theft suspect

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Police in Beloit are asking for the public's help to identify a theft suspect.

According to a report from the Beloit Police Department, the woman pictured on the right is wanted in a theft from the Walmart in Beloit. 

Police say anyone with information that could help identify this suspect should call Beloit Police Department at (608) 757-2244 or leave a tip using the Crimestoppers P3 tip app.

