DNR to host public meeting on Monterey Dam removal project

Apple is expected to sell its fanciest iPhone yet for $1,000, crossing into a new financial frontier that will test how much consumers are willing to pay for a device that's become an indispensable part of modern life.More >>
Research monkeys given meat infected with chronic wasting disease later became infected with the disease, according to preliminary results from a Canadian study.More >>
Madison Police are investigating an unusual crash that happened Sunday evening.More >>
More than a thousand people lined up in Chicago for the national American Idol Auditions and it included several singers from the Madison area. One of them even proved to make her mark!More >>
Madison Police are calling a 22-year-old good Samaritan a hero after she climbed through the window of a crashed car to administer first aid to a 70-year-old man who crashed his car while having a medical emergency.More >>
The suspect in a Monona police standoff appeared in Dane County court Monday, after authorities say he fired gun shots at officers, and only emerged and was captured when the house he was holed-up in became engulfed in flamesMore >>
Janesville Police are asking for the public's help in a pedestrian hit and run crash that happened around 7:00 pm Sunday. Police say the victim was in the crosswalk walking their bike at the at the intersection of S. Grant and Kellogg Avenues whey they were hit.More >>
A proposal from Gov. Walker to track the number of hours UW System professors spend in the classroom, is back in the state budget, five months after lawmakers had removed it.More >>
The Madison Police Department's 60th class of recruits begins its journey on a historic date: the sixteenth anniversary of the 9/11 attack.More >>
A new poll shows 64 percent of Wisconsin voters want the state to help people refinance their student loan debt.More >>
A man accused of stealing two safes from a former employer was arrested only hours after the crime despite his attempts to conceal his identity.More >>
Tim Carney moved to Tampa, Florida almost a decade ago to take a new job.More >>
While you were sleeping, Beloit Fire's elite water rescue team got the call to head out to Hurricane Irma.More >>
