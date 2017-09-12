DNR to host public meeting on Monterey Dam removal project

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- People in Janesville have a chance to speak with state officials Tuesday evening about a controversial dam removal project in the community.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is hosting an informational meeting on the Monterey Dam removal on Tuesday. This comes after months of discussion over the removal of the more than 170-year-old dam from the Rock River. Dozens showed up at City Council meetings to oppose the removal and one local man even offered to pay for a repair project, but ultimately the council voted to remove it.

The DNR will present details of the removal plan and people will be able to share their comments about it. The meeting will be from 5-7 p.m. at the DNR Janesville Service Center on Morse Street.