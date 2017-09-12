Alliant Energy crews to assist with Hurricane Irma response - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Alliant Energy crews to assist with Hurricane Irma response

VERONA (WKOW) -- Alliant Energy trucks will hit the road early Tuesday morning to assist in the massive effort to restore power across Florida following Hurricane Irma.

In total, roughly 200 personnel from Iowa and Wisconsin have volunteered to spend the next two weeks away from their families to help the restoration efforts. This group includes line workers, safety staff, vehicle mechanics, support staff and managers.

Alliant crews are joining more than 18,000 utility crews from across 30 states and Canada working to restore power to more than 6 million people.
 
Florida utilities requested help through a national mutual assistance program among utilities. Typically, power companies close to an event respond. In this case, some local energy companies are already assisting with the response to Hurricane Harvey, and the damage from Hurricane Irma was so extensive that the request for help extended to energy companies in the Midwest.

At least 12 million power customers remain in the dark after the storm rammed into the Florida Keys before hitting south Florida.


 

