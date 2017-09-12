NEW THIS MORNING: Alliant Energy sending 6 linemen to Florida - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

NEW THIS MORNING: Alliant Energy sending 6 linemen to Florida

VERONA (WKOW) -- At 7 a.m., Tuesday morning, half a dozen Alliant Energy utility crewmembers will ship out to Florida.

In total, Alliant Energy plans to send roughly 200 people to Florida.

