3 hurt after vehicle crashes into home in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a home on the 3200 block of Portage Road in Madison.

It happened at about 2 a.m. Tuesday, September 12.

Madison Police tell 27 News the three people in the vehicle had broken bones.  Their injuries are considered not life-threatening.

