MADISON (WKOW) -- You can jump-start the spring season with a bit of fall planting. Melinda Myers shows us how to plant flowering bulbs.



She says plant a few tulips, daffodils and other spring flowering bulbs in fall. That way you can have color in your garden next spring.



You can learn how to plant the bulbs by watching the video above. You can learn more gardening tips on Melinda's website.