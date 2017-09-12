Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat takes the stage in - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat takes the stage in Sun Prairie

Courtesy: Sun Prairie Civic Theatre Courtesy: Sun Prairie Civic Theatre
SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colors comes alive in the musical retelling.

On Wednesday, Jenni Freitag and Matt Starika-Jolivet with the Sun Prairie Civic Theatre stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the upcoming production.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a wonderful family-friendly story about the trials and triumphs of Israel's favorite son, Joseph; his father Jacob, eleven brothers and a coat of many colors. This enchanting musical is full of unforgettable songs, including Go Go Go Joseph, Any Dream Will Do and Close Every Door. One of the best-loved shows of all time, Joseph blends pop, country, and rock into an uplifting story of biblical proportions!

Performances will be on September 22, 23, 29, 30 and October 1, 2017.  

Click here for more information.

