What to do following the Equifax hack: Fraud alert vs. credit freeze

ATLANTA (WKOW) – The recent theft of personal financial information from credit monitoring company Equifax has consumers scrambling about what to do.

The company has come under fire for its response to the security breach, however financial experts say there are several thing consumers can do.

Equifax set up a website that allows consumers to check and see if there information may have been compromised. www.equifaxsecurity2017.com/

If your information has been compromised, there are two main options according to the company – a credit freeze or a fraud alert.

Fraud alerts are like 'red flags' for anyone looking at your credit file. They signal to credit grantors that you may have been a victim of suspicious activity. Fraud alerts notify creditors to take extra steps to verify the legitimacy of a request for new credit, extension of credit on an existing account, or issuance of an additional card on an existing account, according to Equifax.

http://www.equifax.com/credit/fraud-alerts/

A credit freeze allows you to seal your credit reports and use a personal identification number (PIN) that only you know and can use to temporarily “thaw” your credit when legitimate applications for credit and services need to be processed. The added layer of security means that thieves can’t establish new credit in your name even if they are able to obtain your personal information.

Even though the breach took place at Equifax, consumers should contact all three major services if they wish to make changes to there accounts.

Here are the websites:

Equifax - www.equifax.com. P.O. Box 740241. Atlanta, GA 30374-0241. 1-800-685-1111.

Experian - www.experian.com. P.O. Box 2104. Allen, TX 75013-0949. 1-888-EXPERIAN (397-3742)

TransUnion - www.transunion.com. P.O. Box 1000. Chester, PA 19022. 1-800-916-8800.