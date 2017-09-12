WKOW telethon raising money for Hurricane Irma relief - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

WKOW telethon raising money for Hurricane Irma relief

MADISON (WKOW) – Although cleanup and recovery continues in Texas, residents in Florida affected by Hurricane Irma also are in dire need of help.

WKOW and the Wisconsin chapter of the American Red Cross are once again partnering on a live, 18-hour special fundraiser to help those in Florida.

Volunteers will be on the phones at WKOW throughout the day Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, collecting donations. 

The event will begin with the Wake up Wisconsin morning crew, and last through the 10 p.m. news cast with updates on the air and on Facebook throughout the day.

Local residents were generous in during our Aug. 31 Harvey telethon, raising $95,093 in donations

