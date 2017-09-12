City of Kenosha says out of Foxconn hunt

Governor Scott Walker and Foxconn Founder and CEO Terry Gou today signed a Memorandum of Understanding July 27, 2017.

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The city of Kenosha says it's no longer in the hunt to land a Foxconn plant.

Mayor John Antaramian wrote to Gov. Scott Walker on Monday that the legislative bill being considered for Foxconn doesn't do enough to address state laws making it difficult for the city to support the project.

The mayor cited restrictions involving tax increment districts, the state's levy limit law and more.

Kenosha's absence would leave Racine County as the likeliest spot for a display assembly plant expected to employ thousands. Legislators are voting this week on a nearly $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported on the letter.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.