Badgers women's hockey picked second in WCHA preseason poll

MADISON (WKOW) -

The Badgers women's hockey team was picked second in the annual WCHA preseason coaches' poll. Wisconsin has won the regular season league title two straight years and the postseason conference tournament three straight years. Still, the Badgers came up one point shy of Minnesota in the preseason voting.

              2017-18 WCHA Head Coaches’ Preseason Poll

Rank             Team (1st Place Votes)                               Points

       1              Minnesota (4)                                                  34

       2              Wisconsin (3)                                                   33

       3              Minnesota Duluth                                           23

                       Ohio State                                                         23

       5              Bemidji State                                                    14

       6              St. Cloud State                                                 11

       7              Minnesota State                                               9

