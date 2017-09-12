Badgers football to open with Big Ten foes in 2020 and 2021 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers football to open with Big Ten foes in 2020 and 2021

MADISON (WKOW) -

 The Badgers football team will have an early jumpstart on the conference season in a few years. The Big Ten releasing the schedules for the 2020 and 2021 schedules. Wisconsin will begin both seasons with a Big Ten opponent for the first time since 1982.

Badgers Football 2020 Schedule

9/5/2020 Indiana (Madison, WI)

9/12/2020 Syracuse (Madison, WI) 

9/19/2020 Southern Illinois (Madison, WI) 

9/26/2020 Michigan (Ann Arbor, MI)

10/3/2020 Notre Dame (Green Bay, WI)

10/10/2020 Minnesota (Madison, WI)

10/24/2020 Maryland (College Park, MD)

10/31/2020 Illinois (Madison, WI)

11/7/2020 Northwestern (Evanston, IL)

11/14/2020 Purdue (West Lafayette, IN) 

11/21/2020 Nebraska (Madison, WI)

11/28/2020 Iowa (Iowa City, IA)

Big Ten Football Championship Game

12/5/2020 Big Ten Football Championship Game (Indianapolis, IN)

Badgers Football 2021 Schedule

9/4/2021 Penn State (Madison, WI) 

 9/11/2021 Syracuse (Syracuse, NY) 

 9/25/2021 Notre Dame (Chicago, IL) 

 10/2/2021 Michigan (Madison, WI) 

 10/9/2021 Minnesota (Minneapolis, MN)

 10/16/2021 Army (Madison, WI)

 10/23/2021 Illinois (Champaign, IL) 

 10/30/2021 Northwestern (Madison, WI)

 11/6/2021 Rutgers (Piscataway, NJ) 

 11/13/2021 Purdue (Madison, WI) 

 11/20/2021 Nebraska (Lincoln, NE)

 11/27/2021 Iowa (Madison, WI)

 Big Ten Football Championship Game

12/4/2021 Big Ten Football Championship Game (Indianapolis, IN)

