Badgers football to open with Big Ten foes in 2020 and 2021

The Badgers football team will have an early jumpstart on the conference season in a few years. The Big Ten releasing the schedules for the 2020 and 2021 schedules. Wisconsin will begin both seasons with a Big Ten opponent for the first time since 1982.More >>
The Badgers women's hockey team was picked second in the annual WCHA preseason coaches' poll. Wisconsin has won the regular season league title two straight years and the postseason conference tournament three straight years. Still, the Badgers came up one point shy of Minnesota in the preseason voting.More >>
Steven Brault and four relievers combined on a three-hitter to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 7-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. Milwaukee didn't get a runner past first base against the Pirates and fell 2 1/2 games behind Chicago in the NL Central after outscoring the Cubs 20-3 in a three-game sweep at Wrigley Field over the weekend.More >>
Jonathan Taylor's breakout day for the Badgers gained the freshman a pair of honors from the Big Ten. He was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week and the Co-Offensive Player of the week.More >>
The Madison Capitols, a member of the United States Hockey League, will be moving to Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton for the 2017-18 season, instead of Hartmeyer Ice Arena.More >>
Green Bay defensive lineman Mike Daniels' strip sack of Russell Wilson deep in Seattle territory in the third quarter set up Ty Montgomery's 6-yard touchdown run on the next play to spark the Packers' 17-9 win on Sunday.More >>
Packers take NFC heavyweight match Sunday at Lambeau FieldMore >>
Travis Shaw hit a two-run homer to back Zach Davies, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep and close within two games of the NL Central leaders.More >>
Despite a perfect (2-0) start, the Wisconsin Badgers dropped from No. 9 to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 poll heading into week three.More >>
Freshman Jonathan Taylor ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns, Alex Hornibrook threw for 201 yards and a score, and No. 9 Wisconsin pulled away slowly from Florida Atlantic for a 31-14 win Saturday.More >>
Jonathan Taylor's breakout day for the Badgers gained the freshman a pair of honors from the Big Ten. He was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week and the Co-Offensive Player of the week.More >>
Despite a perfect (2-0) start, the Wisconsin Badgers dropped from No. 9 to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 poll heading into week three.More >>
Freshman Jonathan Taylor ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns, Alex Hornibrook threw for 201 yards and a score, and No. 9 Wisconsin pulled away slowly from Florida Atlantic for a 31-14 win Saturday.More >>
