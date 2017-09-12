TONIGHT AT 10: New procedure in Madison reduces risk of stroke for carotid surgeries

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new procedure at a Madison hospital is aiming to reduce the risks for people with cardiovascular problems.

Two surgeons at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital are joining just over 100 around the world who are trained in a specialty surgery. It could be the future of stroke prevention for certain procedures.

"I suspect it'll have a real part in the algorithm. My guess is, 30-40 percent of carotid [surgeries] will be treated this way at some point," said Dr. David DeAngeles, a general surgeon with SSM.

