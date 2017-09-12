Stoughton teen dies from injuries sustained in Sept. 1 crash

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) – A Stoughton High School student injured in a Sept. 1, 2017 crash has died from her injuries, according to school officials.

Emma Sorensen died over the weekend, according to a letter sent to school district parents Tuesday by District Administrator Tim Onsager

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to Emma’s family in their time of grief," Onsager wrote.

The district pupil services team has been available to support students since the crash and will continue to be available, the letter said.

Dane County sheriff's officials reported that Sorensen was trying to turn around on Skyline Drive in the town of Pleasant Springs around 4:30 p.m. Sept. 1 when the vehicle was hit by an oncoming Jeep, driven by another Stoughton teenager.



The 17-year-old driving the Jeep was taken to a hospital.

The five people in Sorensen’s car were members of the Stoughton High School cross country team.

Investigators say everyone was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.