Roving tiki bar spotted in Fort Lauderdale post Irma

FT. LAUDERDALE (WKOW) -- A refreshing sight has popped up in Fort Lauderdale after hurricane Irma battered the state the last few days.

A motorized tiki bar was spotted Tuesday along the canals in the South Florida city. The creator of the hut, resident Greg Darby designed it and has begun selling them. They're called "Cruisin' Tikis".

The bar is about 15 x 15 ft. and can carry up to 10 people. Just in case you're interested in buying one, the vessels are coast guard compliant and run about $21,500 for one with a motor.