Roving tiki bar spotted in Fort Lauderdale post Irma - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Roving tiki bar spotted in Fort Lauderdale post Irma

Posted: Updated:

FT. LAUDERDALE (WKOW) -- A refreshing sight has popped up in Fort Lauderdale after hurricane Irma battered the state the last few days.

 A motorized tiki bar was spotted Tuesday along the canals in the South Florida city. The creator of the hut, resident Greg Darby designed it and has begun selling them. They're called "Cruisin' Tikis". 

The bar is about 15 x 15 ft. and can carry up to 10 people. Just in case you're interested in buying one, the vessels are coast guard compliant and run about $21,500 for one with a motor.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.