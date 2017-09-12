Packers release Gunter, activate Allison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Packers release Gunter, activate Allison

Posted: Updated:
GREEN BAY (WKOW) -

The Packers activated receiver Geronimo Allison from his one-game suspension. The team cleared a roster spot by releasing cornerback LaDarius Gunter.

Gunter joined Green Bay as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami in 2015. He played in 25 games with the Packers and started 15 contests last season. He also started three playoff games.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.