Portage family arrives in Texas to deliver donations for Harvey relief

ROCKPORT, Texas (WKOW) -- – A Portage family that collected hundreds of donations are now bringing them down to help those affected by Harvey.

Tara Norland began collecting donations last week in Portage. After a week of accepting gifts such as canned food, diapers, wipes and hygiene items, Norland left early Sunday morning to deliver them in Texas.

"We got a lot of honks, a lot of waves, a lot of thumbs up all the way down here," said Norland, who arrived in Rockport, Texas Tuesday, one of the hardest hit areas, with a semi truck full of donations.

Norland and her team began distributing donations hours after she arrived.

"It's starting to set in people are starting to get emotional..it's not survival mode, there are people sleeping on the beaches downtown cause they don't have a house," said Norland, who understands their pain.

Norland and her family lost their home and business during a fire in 2012.

After spending just a few hours in Texas, Norland tells 27 News she's never seen such widespread damage before in her life.

"It's house, after house...it's just devastating," Norland said as she described the scene. "They can't flush the toilet here and still half of Rockport doesn't have electricity."

Norland says she'll spend a few days in Rockport, helping those affected by Harvey and continue delivering donations to people in other area cities.